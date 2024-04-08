Major energy developer secures stake in expansive project that could change the future of power storage: 'We look forward to contributing'

The project will now have a battery storage capacity four times the amount of the previous agreement.

A major energy developer that is capitalizing on the sunny skies in Utah has announced a game-changing move to increase its capacity to store low-cost clean energy.

As detailed by CleanTechnica, Salt Lake City-based rPlus Energies has adjusted its power purchase agreement with electric company PacifiCorp to become "one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects under development in the United States."

The Green River Energy Center project will now have a battery storage capacity of 1,600 megawatt-hours — four times the amount of the previous agreement.

"After a decade-long, successful partnership, this milestone project marks the third contracted collaboration between rPlus and PacifiCorp. We appreciate PacifiCorp's diverse and forward-thinking energy vision, and we look forward to contributing to Emery County's rich energy history," rPlus Energies president and CEO Luigi Resta said in a statement published by the outlet.

In addition to providing additional tax revenue to Emery County, where it is based, the Green River Energy Center is expected to bring both short-term and long-term employment opportunities to the area, including 500 construction jobs.

The county has relied upon coal mines and coal-fired power plants as part of its economy, according to rPlus Energy, but mines in the area have been closing because of a number of factors, including reduced quality of the finite resource and decreased demand.

However, rPlus Energy believes it can help Emery County — and similar areas — become an exporter of clean energy, stating on its website that Utah is a "state with enough solar potential to power the entire United States."

That could be great news for not only the local community but also the planet. According to the World Health Organization, 99% of all people are breathing unhealthy air. Dirty energy is the main culprit, and coal is the worst offender, with lung cancer, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease among the health issues linked to its pollutants.

Solar power is a clean, renewable resource that can save people more than a thousand dollars on their electric bills every year, and storing that energy can ensure it is reliably available even when the sun isn't shining.

A solar, wind, and battery storage facility in Texas by Spanish renewables developer Greenalia is another such project in the U.S. aimed at expanding the country's clean-energy portfolio.

According to CleanTechnica, construction on Green River Energy Center is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024 after receiving more than $1 billion in investments.

