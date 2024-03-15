A new battery storage facility in Texas continues a major shift in energy for the Lone Star State: 'An important milestone'

"The world needs many more like this."

Spanish renewables developer Greenalia is building its first United States project — a 1.9-gigawatt solar, wind, and battery storage facility in Texas. And the company already has even more U.S. development in the works.

"This operation represents an important milestone for the company's US expansion, where we are currently developing a 3-GW portfolio diversified through projects in three technologies: solar, wind and batteries," Greenalia CFO Antonio Fernández-Montells said.

Greenalia has developed 40 renewable energy projects in Spain, including the country's first offshore floating wind farms.

Greenalia previously cited the U.S. government's subsidization of renewable energy development as its motivation for establishing itself in the Lone Star State. The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, offers several types of monetary incentives for companies looking to build out wind and solar energy on U.S. soil.

"The strong commitment and drive of the US Administration for renewable energies has opened an attractive window that we must take advantage of," CEO Manuel García said in 2021.

Though many Texas politicians have been hostile to renewable energy out of fealty to dirty energy companies that wield enormous influence in the state, Texans have embraced clean energy development.

The amount of renewable energy generated in Texas has grown exponentially in recent years — and not just from large companies but with a significant amount also coming from solar panels on individual homeowners' roofs. According to one University of Houston poll, 64% of Texas voters said they would support expanding reliance on solar power plants.

"1.9GW is about the same as a full-sized thermal power plant. The world needs many more like this to replace the fossil fueled pollution makers and climate destroyers. If we don't replace the fossil fueled plants by 2030 there will be hell to pay as hundreds of millions of people will become climate refugees," one wrote.

