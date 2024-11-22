EV driver shares frustrations after concerning trend targets local charging stations: 'It's so upsetting'

"The same reason EV drivers are harassed on the roads."

A Fox 5 San Diego news report brought light to the justifiable disappointment of EV drivers with the amount of charging stations consistently being out of service.

Correspondent Kasia Gregorczyk gave a report from a charging station in Normal Heights that has been shut down for seven months.

Gregorczyk explained that EVgo stations predominantly experience prolonged outages due to theft and vandalism.

"People want to know that they can charge without having to wait and that they can charge quickly, just like you would fill up a gas car," EV driver Eugene Vivino said in the report.

EV station cords are often cut for copper. In this particular station, every single charger cord and circuit breaker had been stolen. The next two closest stations were also closed, making Vivino's closest option a twenty-minute drive.

Frustrated with the infrastructure and looking for a reliable way to recharge, Vivino contacted EVgo several times, hoping that speaking out would bring more transparency and improvements.

Fox 5 reached out and received the following statement from EVgo's director of communications, Katie Wallace.

"EVgo is looking at ways to improve the resiliency of its network in light of increased vandalism in select markets, like San Diego, in California. We are also in conversations with government officials regarding longer-term solutions," said Wallace.

"One of the reasons EVgo is great is because they have state-of-the-art fast chargers. That's why it's so upsetting when they stop working," Vivino added during his interview.

EVgo encourages users to keep checking the app to find stations that are in service.

The element of charging is one of the biggest concerns for drivers looking to make their next car an EV. It's unfortunate considering all of the benefits that can come with making the switch. It can save drivers up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance. Some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, maximizing savings even further — check Rewiring America for more details on eligibility.

Beyond finances, it's better for the environment to get from A to B without using dirty energy — a major air pollution culprit. With EVs becoming more mainstream and accessible, it's that much easier to reduce your carbon impact.

The news report garnered conflicting reactions as EVs still remain controversial among the public.

"I wonder if it's from the ridiculous anti-EV propaganda. The same reason EV drivers are harassed on the roads," one commenter mused.

"Make the cable retractable and locked inside," another suggested.

