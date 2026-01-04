Driver raises concerns about troubling pattern spreading across roadways: 'Spoiling it for everyone'

A YouTube video from Electric Car Australia is sparking discussion online after highlighting what the creator said is a growing pattern: an escalation in road rage — and with it, electric vehicle drivers becoming specific targets. The video has resonated with viewers who say they've noticed — or personally experienced — similar hostility on the roads.

In the video, the presenter explained that it feels like EV drivers are increasingly on the receiving end of road rage in Australian cities.

The creator also shared an unsettling personal story: A friend was physically assaulted following a road rage incident that ended in an assault. He didn't say that friend was driving an EV, but since he himself had been experiencing road rage that his wife felt was sometimes spurred on by his stickers advertising his car is an EV, he said the moment contributed to him rethinking how visible he wanted to be as an EV advocate — especially on the road.

These incidents can discourage drivers considering a switch to an EV, slowing down the transition to cleaner transportation. As transportation pollution is a key contributor to public health and climate issues such as increasingly extreme weather, air pollution, and ecosystem damage, this is a setback for everyone.

Some critics question the environmental footprint of EVs concerning battery production, which does require mining minerals. However, research has proved that this mining is less damaging in the long run than what we're doing to source oil and gas. Also, EVs have a less significant carbon footprint in the long run compared to gas-powered vehicles.

Earlier in his EV ownership, the presenter used bumper stickers identifying his EV, hoping to normalize electric cars and spark curiosity among fellow drivers. However, he explained that he has since removed them, saying the stickers appeared to attract more aggression than goodwill, often from diesel truck drivers who appear to be dealing with insecurities or some other factor upsetting them.

He noted the overwhelming majority of truckers and other drivers are normal and supportive, saying "it's just a few idiots that are spoiling it for everyone else," and then he asked viewers whether they've experienced similar hostility or worry about it becoming worse. A handful of commenters echoed his worries, while many others noted an increase in road rage overall — EV or not.

"When I had to stop at one of those controlled red-light work zones, he pulled up so close to the rear of my EV that I could literally see the bugs in his radiator when I looked in my rear-view mirror," one wrote.

"I've seen as well as experienced this behaviour over the last 10 years in my 25 year career as a professional public transport driver," another noted.

"Thoughtful video, I'm sorry that you and your family feel safer removing the stickers, they're great stickers!" a third added.

