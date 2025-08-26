Food delivery company unveils game-changing update to its packages: 'This project has been seamless from start to finish'

An organic vegetable delivery company has found a more effective way to serve its customers while maintaining brand identity and product integrity. Ultimately, the game-changing breakthrough could also lead to better soil health to support the veggies people rely on.

As ThePackHub detailed, Riverford Organic Farmers is now using recyclable paper-based bags for its root vegetables. Developed by packaging specialist Parkside, the durable bags have proved they are capable of preserving freshness from farm to doorstep without plastic.

The development is significant because plastics are treated with chemicals that can adversely impact soil health, and they are overwhelmingly derived from polluting, dirty fuels.

The material itself also doesn't ever fully break down. Instead, as Stanford Medicine explains, plastics chip into tinier and tinier particles known as microplastics.

One study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances concluded that reducing plastic usage, improving recycling systems, and promoting the adoption of biodegradable materials should be part of a "holistic response" to microplastic pollution to safeguard soil quality — and thereby food safety and production — for future generations.

Great Wrap and Spice World are among the companies that have already rolled out more eco-friendly packaging alternatives, and now, the U.K.-based Riverford has joined the ranks. According to a Parkside press release, Riverford's new curbside recyclable paper bags feature a water-based coating that protects against moisture and grease without toxic chemicals.

The transition has also boosted packing efficiency from roughly 25 to 35 packs per minute, streamlining operations so Riverford can meet demand while requiring less energy — all while it maintains its rustic charm that its consumers have fallen in love with.

"This project has been seamless from start to finish," Riverford head of procurement Matt Mountfield said in the release. "The result is a design that perfectly meets our sustainability goals, improving efficiency and delivering the quality that our customers expect."

"[Riverford's] dedication to sustainability aligns perfectly with our own values, and together we have created a pack that not only meets their operational needs but also advances the circular economy," added Parkside sales account manager Staci Bye.

"This design has removed cost and complexity from production and has resulted in a pack that is as practical as it is beneficial for the environment."

