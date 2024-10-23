Grocery shopper calls out absurd packaging after noticing bizarre product in store: 'Refuse to buy'

A grocery shopper was outraged when they discovered garlic wrapped in what appeared to be a thin film of plastic. While it seems there is more to the packaging than meets the eye, the situation raised an important discussion about resource consumption and waste.

What's happening?

The shopper posted an image of the Founder's Spice World brand garlic in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community and wrote: "Each garlic individually wrapped in plastic."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters had strong reactions to the image. One suggested the company's packaging was an unnecessary marketing ploy, as garlic is already protected by a natural peel.

Another went so far as to suggest it was the reason they avoided the brand, saying: "Why I dislike Spice World and refuse to buy."

"Won't 90% of people throw garlic heads in a produce bag anyway, though?" another asked, wondering whether it would ultimately contribute to less waste. "If wrapping it like this saves the bag or preserves it slightly longer, I don't see an issue."

Why is this concerning?

In this case, the original poster appears to have mistaken Spice World's plant-based film for plastic, which is a testament to how far eco-friendly packaging solutions have come. However, it's understandable why the wrap elicited such a strong reaction.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Despite efforts to raise awareness of recycling programs, only 5%-6% of plastics are ever recycled, according to Greenpeace.

The rest ends up in dumps or polluting our communities, with tiny particles known as microplastics making their way into our food supply. Scientists have linked these particles to health complications like cancer and dementia.

Nonetheless, plastic production is continuing to increase, with one study from Berkeley Lab estimating it will double or triple by 2050. If Spice World's wrap had indeed been plastic, it's hard to imagine it would have ended up being repurposed.

Why would Founder's Spice World wrap the garlic at all?

For its part, Spice World explains that the plant-based packaging is meant to limit in-store human contact, as well as make the garlic purchase more convenient for cashiers since each bulb has a universal product code printed on the wrap.

It's commendable that the brand opted for what it says is sustainable, plant-based packaging as opposed to plastic — a material that is generally made from polluting dirty fuels.

However, as a commenter noted, there are other ways to keep garlic fresh without additional resource consumption, including by storing the bulbs in a cool, dark, and dry place. According to Allrecipes, an unpeeled garlic bulb can stay fit for consumption for around six months.

How can I shop smarter at the grocery store?

Making a list ahead of a shopping trip and opting for plastic-free alternatives whenever possible are good ways to start. If you're purchasing soda, you could select a product packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum (make sure to avoid anything with plastic rings, too). Bringing your own durable cloth bag will also eliminate the potential for plastic waste upon checkout.

As for the produce aisle, foods like garlic, bananas, oranges, avocados, and more have natural coverings that protect the edible bits from human hands. Keeping this knowledge in the back of your mind can help you determine which brands you want to support — all while having peace of mind that you've made a healthy decision for your household and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.