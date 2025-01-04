  • Business Business

Major beverage distributor is shaking up the industry by transforming its delivery process: 'This is a significant step'

"We are excited to be among the first in our industry."

by Audrey Brewer
Reyes Beverage Group, the distributor behind brands such as Coors Light, Corona, Poppi, and more, is working with Daimler Truck North America to deploy almost 30 zero-tailpipe-emissions semi trucks to its California fleet.

The addition is part of a long-term plan to have a fully electric fleet by 2039, beginning with the first 20 Freightliner electric semi trucks at RBG's Huntington Beach warehouses, according to Electrek. An additional nine eCascadia Class 8 HDEVs were set to be added to its San Bernardino, California, warehouse by the end of 2024.

"We are excited to be among the first in our industry to adopt these electric vehicles," RBG West President Tom Reyes told the outlet. "This is a significant step toward our sustainability goals and ensuring compliance with state regulation as we transition our fleet to EV."

The Freightliner electric semi truck has specifications offering ranges between 155 and 230 miles and will recharge at stations installed at each facility, with the ability to recharge to 80% in 90 minutes. According to Electrek, RBG's transition to EV trucks will save 98,000 gallons of diesel annually, avoiding putting 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide and other emissions into the atmosphere. 

Switching to electric trucks can also save businesses money and pass some of those savings on to consumers. Forbes reported electric trucks will be cheaper to purchase by 2030 than traditional diesel vehicles. 

RBG's commitment to reducing its emissions and environmental impact is an indicator that more and more companies are realizing the benefits of taking the environment into consideration in their business plans. 

For example, Walmart has partnered with General Motors to use its electric vehicles as customer delivery vans, helping reduce emissions from one of the U.S.'s largest retailers. And RBG's fellow beverage distributor Pepsi has also been expanding its electric fleet in California after being among the pioneers in the industry shift, adding 50 Class 8 Tesla Semis and 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans last year. 

