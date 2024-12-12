Researchers make concerning connection between diesel exhaust and obesity — here's what you need to know

"Basically, what we're trying to show is there's potential influences that affect metabolic status and adipose tissue."

Eating healthy and exercising are the two things you're always told you need to do to stay fit or lose weight, but now a new study could indicate that pollution can also be a factor.

As detailed by Deseret News, a study from professors and students at Brigham Young University suggests that diesel exhaust can contribute to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

What's happening?

The researchers found that fatty tissues changed significantly when exposed to "diesel exhaust pollution." When the fat cells changed, they grew, which can lead to metabolic issues.

It is believed that diet alone won't help and that reduced exposure to diesel exhaust pollution is also needed.

The study was conducted with mice in two groups. One group was exposed to room air, while the other was exposed directly to pollution. Then, their fat cells were analyzed.

"Basically, what we're trying to show is there's potential influences that affect metabolic status and adipose tissue," one of the researchers explained.

Why are these findings concerning?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between August 2021 and August 2023, 40.3% of Americans were obese. It was the highest in ages 40-59. About one in 10 Americans also has diabetes, and 90-95% have Type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, the CDC noted, "About 1 in 20 adults age 20 and older have CAD [coronary artery disease]," which "killed 371,506 people in 2022."

The sheer number of people affected by these diseases shows the severity of the issue.

It is even more concerning that, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, diesel fuel accounted for more than 511 million tons of carbon pollution in 2022.

The U.S. is a country that loves its cars, in part because much of the country is designed for driving, so it's not an easy thing to tackle — even though there has been progress in that regard.

What's being done about diesel exhaust pollution?

The European Union recently created a law requiring heavy-duty vehicles to be almost pollution-free by 2040. That means that the majority of cars would have to be electric or hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

Laws like this would be beneficial for communities across the world, and many private companies are also investing in cleaner solutions and infrastructure. Using your voice to speak to representatives and vote for pro-climate candidates will help pass laws like this locally.

You could also make your next car an EV. If that's not an option, you can learn to drive as efficiently as possible. Both will also save you money while also cutting down on pollution. If you are lucky enough to live in a city with public transport or the ability to walk or ride a bike, those are also excellent options.

