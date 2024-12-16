Company launches unique solution to major challenge with electric semi trucks — here's how it could impact shipping industry

"In the pilot model, the pipe is covered in bright yellow, making it easy for drivers to spot."

A French infrastructure specialist has partnered with an electric vehicle charging solutions company to provide an innovative way to power semi trucks. Proviridis and Kempower have partnered to create an underground charging option that can seamlessly integrate into existing truck depots, per Electrek.

Many existing truck depots do not have space to install conventional chargers or overhead "drop lines" for charging semi trucks. As a result, Proviridis and Kempower developed an adaptable solution: underground high-powered charging cabinets. The charging cables are integrated via a solid metal pipe, allowing depots with limited space to offer charging for semi trucks.

In the pilot model, the pipe is covered in bright yellow, making it easy for drivers to spot. Positioned a few yards away is the 600 kW power cabinet, which is one of Kempower's space-saving solutions.

By creating a charging setup that uses less space than typical stations, Proviridis and Kempower are making electric charging more accessible for smaller truck depots. As more charging stations become available, companies will be encouraged to transition their delivery fleets to electric.

Compared to diesel counterparts, electric trucks have a much lower carbon footprint over the course of their lifespan, according to the EPA. They also emit no tailpipe pollutants once they hit the road, helping reduce the total amount of harmful, planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere.

This charging solution could offer an exciting opportunity for truck depots across the country to expand their EV charging stations.

"The product is durable across a wide spectrum of temperatures and conditions, requires minimal ventilation, and can cater for a wide range of customer needs," technical director at Proviridis Olivier Verdu told Electrek. "These are features which perfectly place the Kempower solution for this type of charging configuration in a logistics environment."

