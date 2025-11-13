Officials roll out innovative 'reverse vending machines' to pay residents: 'Tremendously successful'

Some people have even gone viral for their use of these machines.

A British city is the latest to turn to a reverse vending machine in an attempt to promote more recycling.

This machine has been placed at Parkside Pools and Gym, a recreational center in Cambridge. As the BBC reported, officials decided to install it after a successful trial in nearby towns.

"We are always keen to try out new ways of capturing recyclable packaging that could otherwise end up as litter or in landfill," Cambridge Councilor Rosy Moore told the BBC.

Reverse vending machines allow users to return recyclable drink containers, such as plastic bottles and aluminum cans. In return for recycling the containers, users typically receive cash or some other form of reward.

Cambridge's new machine is operated by Trove, which offers reward points in return for recycling drink containers. Those points are loaded onto a smartphone app and can be used for discounts with local and online retailers or for entries into cash giveaways.

Trove already operates seven reverse vending machines in neighboring towns, including Newmarket, where they have been "tremendously successful," Councilor Janne Jarvis told the BBC.

These machines have gained popularity for their ability to increase recycling rates and reduce plastic waste while also rewarding consumers for making environmentally friendly choices.

In Lithuania, for example, within two years of introducing reverse vending machines, its recycling rate for drink containers nearly tripled to 92%. Its overall plastic-packaging recycling rate also increased by nearly 20%.

Aldi grocery stores in Ireland introduced the machines in February 2024. By this October, consumers had already returned 363 million drink containers, and the machines had paid back more than $70 million.

Some people have even gone viral for their use of these machines. One popular TikTok video showed a woman making $23 after depositing a bag full of plastic bottles into a machine at a Connecticut Costco. In Australia, a man made enough money off reverse vending machines that, after several years, he was able to put down $45,000 toward a two-bedroom house.

