Aldi celebrates game-changing new policy for customers: 'I'm delighted'

International grocery store chain Aldi is celebrating a massive policy win after it helped give Irish shoppers millions of euros back.

According to Checkout, the company's reverse vending machines have given customers €62.5 million for returning bottles and cans to the store.

Some 363 million drink cans and bottles have been returned via the program since it began in February 2024.

Reverse vending machines are essentially machines that allow you to return used drink cans and bottles to the store and get a small percentage of money back.

They are designed to encourage a more circular economy and keep those drink holders out of landfills, allowing them to be recycled and reused again.

"Aldi is proud to participate in the DRS program, which reflects our ongoing commitment to waste reduction and supporting a circular economy," Jason Carolan, Aldi Ireland's plastics and packaging manager, said, according to Checkout.

"We have significantly invested in the scheme since it launched last year, with RVMs now available at all of our 164 stores nationwide. In February, we marked one year of [the] DRS with the introduction of the Aldi Savings Card, making it even easier for customers to collect their deposits and budget for their shopping."

Trash continues to be a growing global problem. As our consumption increases, so does the amount of trash being produced.

With the rapid growth of fast fashion and single-use plastic packaging, we're generating trash at an unprecedented rate. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States produced 292.4 million tons of trash in 2018 alone, a number that has likely only increased in the intervening years.

That trash breaks down and produces landfill gas, which is a mix of methane and carbon dioxide, accounting for 14% of methane production in the United States. Methane is far more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Recycling initiatives, such as Aldi's reverse vending machines, are a fantastic way to help keep bottles and cans out of landfills, while also reducing the environmental impact of producing new vessels.

Aldi plans to further increase its reverse vending machine program in the coming months, given the success of the initial machines. It is also introducing a plan to allow users to donate their deposits to Barnardo's, a charity that supports vulnerable children and families.

"I'm delighted to see the people of Dublin embrace the scheme so enthusiastically, with over 63 million containers returned to date," Carolan said.

"We look forward to seeing even more milestones reached as communities and shoppers continue to engage with the scheme and support a more sustainable shopping experience."

