Shoppers help local schools earn big using reverse vending machine: 'We're really excited to be giving this a go'

"It is great to see this innovative trial taking place in our community."

New Zealand grocery shoppers now have the chance to conveniently discard their cans and bottles while also helping the environment and raising funds for local schools.

In July, Retail World Magazine reports, Auckland-based store New World Birkenhead debuted a reverse vending machine. The machine allows shoppers to deposit single-use drink containers, which are then properly recycled.

For each container recycled, shoppers can choose from one of four local schools, which will then receive a 10-cent donation.

"We're really excited to be giving this a go at New World Birkenhead," Sandy Botterill, an executive with the store's parent company, said. "People here have already gotten in behind other recycling efforts like soft plastics and caps and lids, so we're pretty sure they'll back the reverse vending machine too, especially with the chance to help out local schools at the same time."

This is New Zealand's first supermarket-based reverse vending machine, and it is being used as a pilot project of sorts. Officials hope it will prove popular and successful enough that similar machines can be rolled out at stores across the country.

Reverse vending machines have become common in places like Europe and Australia. They work by accepting drink containers like glass bottles, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans, which have had caps removed.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Sensors within the machine identify the products, sort them for recycling, and provide a rebate to the shoppers. This can be in the form of a charitable donation, like in New Zealand, rewards points, or even cash.

Not only do these machines encourage better recycling practices, promote the circular economy, and keep waste out of landfills, but they can also prove lucrative for entrepreneurial-minded people.

In Australia, for example, one man recycled nearly 500,000 cans in reverse vending machines, and, by earning $0.10 for each can, he was able to put down a deposit on a two-bedroom house.

"It is great to see this innovative trial taking place in our community," Richard Hills, chair of Auckland's Policy and Planning Committee, said. "The fact that it involves and supports our local schools at the same time is an awesome incentive to reduce waste to landfill, in addition to the clear environmental benefits."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.