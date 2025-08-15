Residents rake in money using 'reverse vending machines': 'It's a really cool idea'

"We have to do it as quickly as possible."

Across the Netherlands, residents are depositing empty bottles and cans into reverse vending machines, earning cash with every drop-off. This shows how Statiegeld shops, a Verpact initiative, simplified reclaiming the deposit known as Statiegeld.

As the Guardian reported, Verpact collects, sorts, recycles, and helps companies and consumers in the Netherlands make better choices when it comes to packaging.

"Our mission is a long-term one, because changing people's behavior simply takes a lot of time. Last year, we also made progress by collecting and recycling even more than the year before," Verpact CEO Hester Klein Lankhorst shared in a press release.

Statiegeld added a small fee to eligible cans and bottles that customers could reclaim, typically €0.15 to €0.25, depending on the size and type of the item.

The Dutch deposit return scheme began with large plastic bottles in 2006, per Tomra. In 2021, it expanded to small plastic bottles and later covered all metal beverage containers up to three liters.

Larger supermarkets and gas stations along the highway were also required to provide collection points, while other sites could participate voluntarily.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to Utrecht University, Dutch law set a 90% recovery target for beverage containers, but Verpact reported 2024 return rates of about 77% for plastic beverage bottles and 84% for cans.

Verpact also stated that it had added 1,403 collection points in the previous two years, including 15 reverse vending machines.

The first Statiegeld return shop opened in Rotterdam in May with a bulk vending machine that could process up to 200 containers. According to the Guardian, Verpact has reportedly collected over 1 million deposit packages since the rollout.

"It's a really cool idea, and so convenient," Mariama Kamara said, per the Guardian, after earning more than €50 from about 350 cans.

This initiative by Verpact showed how convenience and community incentives can help the Netherlands meet recycling targets while reducing litter. Other actions that individuals can take include supporting brands' eco-friendly initiatives and donating to their causes.

Verpact remains focused on reaching the country's goal of a 90% collection rate. Lankhorst emphasized, per the Guardian: "The goals we need to reach are really high and in a short time. We have to do it as quickly as possible."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



