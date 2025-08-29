Costco shopper cashes in after bringing bottles to reverse vending machine: 'This could be a great hustle'

"They should put these in all Costcos."

Imagine walking into your local Costco with a bag full of plastic bottles and, minutes later, having enough money to get a couple of enormous pizzas from the food court.

That's the reality behind a TikTok video by Kerijoe (@_kerijoe), who showed how simple it is to make some extra spending money — and help the environment — by using the store's reverse vending machines.

"Let me show you how to make $23 at Costco in five minutes," she says.

In the quick video, a person walks up to one of several machines at the Milford, Connecticut, Costco and starts inserting plastic bottles. With each bottle, $0.10 gets added to a running total, until they cash out with an even $23.

Reverse vending machines have grown in popularity in Europe and Australia as effective ways to increase recycling rates. They allow for easy recycling of drink containers made of plastic, glass, and aluminum.

Upon recycling bottles and cans, users get back perks, such as reward points, charitable donations, or cash.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Data shows these machines can have a big impact on reducing plastic waste. In Lithuania, within two years of introducing reverse vending machines, the recycling rate for drink containers nearly tripled to 92%, and the recycling rate for plastic packaging increased by nearly 20%, The Optimist Daily reported.

And these machines aren't just good for the environment, but they can also reap serious rewards for those willing to put in hard work. An Australian man gained fame by recycling nearly 500,000 cans in reverse vending machines and making enough money to afford the down payment on a two-bedroom home.

"Honestly, this could be a great hustle and a great way to keep the community clean," one commenter wrote.

Many others were jealous that Kerijoe's Costco offered such machines and said they wished their stores would do the same.

"They should put these in all Costcos," one wrote. "It would be a win for the environment and a win for consumers."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



