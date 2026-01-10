First-of-its-kind shopping mall set to revolutionize shopping experience: 'It's beautiful'

There's a stylish and refreshing shopping mall in Sweden that only sells secondhand and repurposed items.

The mall has now been in operation for 10 years and serves as a model for sustainable shopping for clothing and household goods.

As The Conversation reported, the ReTuna shopping mall is located in Eskilstuna and is the world's first recycling mall. It's unique because it sells preloved items, including fashion, home decor, children's toys, antiques, furniture, and sports equipment.

Since August 2015, ReTuna has been changing consumers' perceptions of what secondhand goods look and feel like. The mall, part of the city's climate and waste-reduction strategy, is next to a recycling center where residents can donate items they no longer want or need.

ReTuna has the support of the local government and public funding, as well as structural investments that fuel the circular economy.

Residents and visitors appreciate ReTuna for the clean, relaxing, and rewarding shopping experience they get with every visit.

"It's not just ethical, it's beautiful," one shopper commented.

ReTuna is a compelling concept because it takes thrift store shopping one step further to create an entire mall and a sustainable experience for consumers. It makes secondhand shopping fun and convenient, rather than a chore or a Plan B to settle for just to save a few bucks.

This mall in Sweden challenges the stigma associated with secondhand shopping and encourages consumers to prioritize affordability, reuse, and environmental conservation. Its success over the past decade demonstrates the crucial role of government support in sustaining such a business and in embedding mindfulness into everyday activities.

Wherever you live, you can embrace this sustainability trend by shopping at local thrift and secondhand stores close to home and whenever you travel. Resale shops are treasure troves for finding everything from electronics and designer fashion to kitchenware and unique furniture pieces.

You can also make a meaningful impact on the environment by supporting the eco-friendly initiatives of mainstream brands.

If you're inspired to travel to Sweden, you can take a guided tour of ReTuna to learn how items for sale are recycled, reused, or sustainably produced. The mall hosts events, workshops, and lectures on sustainability-related topics. It's also generated dozens of new jobs in the community.

"The mall has become international news — documentary filmmakers, journalists, and curious tourists from around the world have visited ReTuna Återbruksgalleria," the mall team shared on its website. "The concept is now spreading."

