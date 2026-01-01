Outraged customer shares photo of 'ridiculous' sighting at thrift store: 'Never shopping there again'

While most thrift stores will offer you bargain prices for otherwise expensive items and daily necessities, there are always going to be exceptions.

One shopper experienced this firsthand with a $500 Burberry Brit coat at their local Salvation Army secondhand store. Sharing a photo on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, they were naturally not pleased with this price tag — especially with the leftover traces of cat hair.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I recently got a Burberry for $20..,,$499??? Crazy," one commenter wrote under the post.

"Greed will," another wrote.

Often, thrift stores simply mark up prices to match the highest listed on sites such as eBay, leading to products priced far above what they should be.

"My Salvation Army is like this also. They price everything off the highest listing on eBay," one commenter lamented. "I told them once like, 'Hey guys, just because someone prices it X amount doesn't mean it sells for it.' I also told them they are supposed to be a thrift store that helps poor people not gouge them. Never shopping there again. Ridiculous."

This is not always the case, as most secondhand stores will offer such insane deals as a $250 smart oven for $12.99 or a $300 bag for $13. However, calling out instances of overpricing is the best way to counteract such business practices by warning others about where they should and shouldn't spend their money.

"Whenever I see thrift stores pull this crap I end up just ripping the price tag off," another commenter wrote. "Let the item sit or get repriced."

Secondhand stores are still generally preferred over standard retail chains because they often repurpose discarded items that would otherwise be thrown away, keeping them from piling up in landfills.

This is also why most of these items are listed at such bargain prices. Most shoppers can see incredible savings just by switching to thrift, upwards of $100 a year.

