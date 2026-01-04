Shopper stunned after turning thrift store tech on for first time in years: 'I'm so jealous'

Consumers have endured drastic price increases across all areas of life, including necessities such as food and clothing.

It's no wonder that "affordability" has become a ubiquitous media buzzword as leaders and pundits try to quell concerns about the cost of living.

More and more consumers are coping with rising prices by buying secondhand, as one savvy shopper demonstrated on the r/midcenturymodern subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post — titled "Saved her for 3.00 from the local thrift" — showed an impressive-looking starburst-style clock.

"She's even ticking with a fresh battery!" read a caption under the photo.

Thrifting is becoming increasingly popular. It is estimated that regular thrift shoppers save up to $1,700 a year on clothing alone, but the benefits go far beyond the savings.

Seasoned shoppers enjoy the hunt, as demonstrated by this poster featuring their incredible clock find. More importantly, the practice of shopping secondhand keeps items out of our already crowded landfills and ensures they're not polluting our oceans, either.

Reddit is awash in stories about great thrift-store finds. One shopper was stunned to discover they could purchase some of their grandparents' old furniture at a local thrift shop, while another managed to nab a $3,300 chandelier for only $20.

An amateur gardener even found a cheap yet brand-new scarifier and dethatcher, which helps improve the health of yards by stirring up thick layers of thatch, allowing roots to get more sunlight, water, and airflow.

There are many ways to get involved in local thrifting as both a buyer and a seller, and plenty of ways to recycle old items responsibly that don't involve thrifting. The latter includes several programs that offer consumers incentives to responsibly discard old clothing or electronics.

Commenters were absolutely stunned by the find.

"I am so jealous! Actually, great find, at that price, too?!? Wow!! Congratulations!! Find of the year!" one said.

"That's a beauty!" another simply added.

