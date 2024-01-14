Major retailer begins clearing shelves of DVDs, Blu-rays, and more: ‘Where’s this stuff going?’

“The end of physical media will be a dark day for the world.”

With all the changes you’re anticipating for 2024, you may want to add room for another. A huge difference is coming to a major store with locations all over the country, specifically in its entertainment sections.

According to a Reddit post in the subreddit r/movies, Best Buy has already begun removing physical media, such as DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and 4K discs, from its inventory.

The post referred to an article by The FPS Review on MSN that reported the retailer had plans to stop selling physical media in 2024.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a Best Buy spokesperson stated in an interview with Variety on the matter, per The FPS Review.

“Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy,” they continued.

Although shifting to digital media can help cut down on the amount of plastic packaging that would likely end up in the trash, as more people opt for streaming and downloading, it begs the question of where all these DVDs will end up.

Discs and cases can’t decompose in landfills, so finding alternatives to throwing them away will keep the materials from creating more pollution.

DVDs and their packaging can be tricky to recycle because they’re made of a combination of materials, including plastic and sometimes metal. That means they can’t usually be tossed in your curbside recycling bin with paper and bottles.

Your local recycling department may have specific guidelines for e-waste and may be able to take your unused DVDs off your hands.

If you’re thinking of clearing out your old DVDs during spring cleaning, you could also consider donating them. Organizations like libraries, schools, or thrift stores sometimes accept DVDs for reuse, or you can sell your DVDs on apps like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or DeCluttr.

Debates ensued over the pros and cons of this major decision, with many Reddit users showing support and appreciation for the mindful consumption of physical media.

“The end of physical media will be a dark day for the world,” a commenter lamented.

“Where’s this stuff going?” another user questioned. “I’m guessing landfills but selling it off on the cheap would be neat.”

“Blu-Ray is the new vinyl,” one Redditor joked.

