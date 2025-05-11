Major oil company sparks backlash with proposal that could endanger public health: 'Inevitably sacrificing people in these areas'

"They do deserve to be given a break."

Oil and gas company Holly Energy Partners is looking to provide Colorado drivers with more environmentally friendly fuel this summer, per The Denver Post. The only catch is that pumping that fuel into their Adams County facility will significantly increase toxic pollution in the area.

What's happening?

The federal Clean Air Act requires that certain areas of the country flagged for their ozone pollution must sell reformulated gas through the summer. The Denver metro area and the Front Range are two such areas in Colorado.

Reformulated gas reduces vehicle emissions and protects the ozone layer, but it's also more expensive and must be specially produced. Holly Energy Partners is currently seeking state approval to pump 82% more gasoline and 15% more ethanol into Colorado to meet consumer demand this summer.

While on the surface this seems like a reasonable, and even somewhat eco-friendly, request, there's a bit more to the story.

According to The Denver Post, pumping all that gas into Colorado will significantly increase nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide emissions in the area. Nitrogen oxides are linked to respiratory issues like asthma and categorized as greenhouse gases. Carbon monoxide is a scentless, invisible, toxic gas that can cause illness and even death.

"Trying to deal with these air quality challenges is inevitably sacrificing people in these areas," senior advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity Jeremy Nichols said. "They do deserve to be given a break if environmental justice means anything."

Why is protecting air quality important?

Poor air quality can impact anyone and everyone, but it's the most vulnerable who need to be considered first. Many people may be able to live around Holly Energy Partners' toxic air without noticing any discernible difference, but others could very well die.

People with poor respiratory health, compromised immune systems, and previous conditions are far more susceptible to poor air quality than most. New studies are now showing that the mortality risk of air pollution is also connected to heart disease.

Even if we're not immediately impacted by air pollution, the long-term effects may be devastating. Studies have shown that living around toxic pollution can lead to neurological issues, anxiety, depression, and poor cognitive functioning.

What's being done about air pollution?

While the idea of the very air we breathe being toxic can be overwhelming, it's good to know there are many out there seeking solutions.

Korean researchers recently invented a technology that captures volatile organic compounds produced by businesses and turns them into usable materials. Then there are several international cities that have agreed to create clean air zones to better protect their citizens.

