Beauty company launches revolutionary new deodorant product with surprising feature: 'A step in the right direction'

French beauty company Hyléance has launched an impressive new refillable deodorant, according to ThePackHub.

The 50 milliliter roll-on container was designed in collaboration with retailer 900.care, which is both B-Corp- and WWF-certified.

In a bid to add some equity to the process, they've employed people with disabilities in the production of the new deodorant. The two companies have also worked together on refillable toothpaste and shower gel products.

Facilitating refillable products is key to minimizing plastic waste. While form factors may look new, removing redundant packaging saves on shipping costs, which is good news for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers.

More importantly, refillable packaging means less plastic going to landfill. This trash deteriorates into particles that eventually end up in our food supply. When ingested, microplastics can introduce various endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health risks. Don't count on plastic recycling to avoid these issues either, since it's largely ineffective.

Plastic packaging also has manufacturing costs, especially since oil is a key ingredient. Of course, it causes more pollution when processed into gasoline and burned in cars, but drilling for oil produces plenty of its own emissions. That pollution contributes to destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which in turn disrupt agriculture and put pressure on housing insurance.

Opting for products that leverage reusability is one of many ways to help avoid all of these negative side effects. Grove, The Body Shop, and SC Johnson are just a few examples of other companies that have seen the benefits of reusable packaging and are trying to implement it in earnest.

"Hyléance Beauté and 900.care are setting a strong example of how sustainable innovation can be combined with social responsibility," said ThePackHub Managing Director Paul Jenkins.

"The Pure Roll-on bottle not only reduces waste but also creates a product that is designed to last, a crucial step towards more circular packaging in the personal care sector. Deodorant packaging doesn't need to be single-use and this is another good example of a step in the right direction."

