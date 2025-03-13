Government proposal could reverse critical changes to road regulations — here's what's at stake

Transportation is the largest contributor to air pollution in the United States.

A new proposal from the U.S. Department of Transportation may block a previous effort to reduce air pollution on the road.

What's happening?

Reuters reported that the DOT will no longer require states to set declining targets for air pollution from cars using the national highway system.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy approved the proposal to reverse the anti-pollution rule issued under the Biden administration. Duffy said rescinding the rule is a "commitment to unleashing American energy and eliminating unlawful regulatory burdens."

The Trump administration is also curbing efforts to put more electric vehicles on the road. The president signed an executive order revoking the Biden administration's plan to make half of all new cars sold in the U.S. electric by 2030.

Why is reducing air pollution from vehicles important?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, transportation is the largest contributor to air pollution in the United States. Passenger vehicles that run on gasoline release about 4.6 metric tons (just over 5 tons) of carbon dioxide each year. The vehicles also release other heat-trapping gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide.

EVs usually have smaller carbon footprints than gasoline cars. Although an EV can create carbon pollution during manufacturing and charging, researchers estimate that a gas-powered car still produces far more heat-trapping pollution over its lifetime.

The air pollution released by vehicles not only has an environmental impact — it also affects the health of citizens. Exposure to poor air quality can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and respiratory diseases, according to the World Health Organization.

What's being done about reducing air pollution?

The EPA has several programs to reduce carbon pollution from transportation. The agency also has monitoring networks that keep track of how air pollution is affecting the environment.

Other countries around the world are pushing for cleaner air. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer submitted a proposal to help reduce planet-warming gas pollution by 81% by 2035. Meanwhile, Simon Watts, minister of climate change in New Zealand, has set a target of cutting pollution by 51-55% by 2035.

There are also steps commuters can take to minimize their carbon footprint on the road. In addition to driving as efficiently as possible, there are alternative transportation options such as public transit or bikes.

