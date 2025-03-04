  • Business Business

Nation makes major commitment to combat global crisis: 'A target that is both ambitious and achievable'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand's minister of climate change announced lofty goals during the UN's COP29.

Reuters reported that Simon Watts declared New Zealand's commitment to reducing pollution by 51-55% by 2035 during the climate change conference in November of 2024. While the country's goal is to be net zero by 2050, Watts said they could meet the criteria by 2044.

The Climate Commission — government-funded but independent — called out New Zealand, suggesting it could reduce pollution further than its original goal, considering that similar countries have more ambitious markers in sight.

"We have worked hard to set a target that is both ambitious and achievable, reinforcing our commitment to the Paris Agreement and global climate action," Watts said in a statement. "Meeting this target will mean we are doing our fair share towards reducing the impact of climate change."

New Zealand has banned cigarettes for future generations, forever chemicals from cosmetics, and implemented a "burp tax" for farmers. Air New Zealand is investing in sustainable aviation fuel. While all of these are steps in the right direction, there's still a long way to go.

While New Zealand's total pollution is low globally, it has an above-average pollution per capita compared to other countries. Many worry if New Zealand doesn't take more drastic measures, the new, more conservative government will derail its obligations with more lax policies in regard to dirty energy sources.

When a country prioritizes its environment, it leads by example — not just to the rest of the world, but to the citizens who live there. Being held accountable by laws and regulations that are created to benefit and care for the world around us becomes a habit and a lifestyle. It inspires those to take local action, talk to friends and family, and advocate for changes at work and at home. 

It's going to take a group effort to cool things down, and active leaders on the issue are crucial to the outcome.

