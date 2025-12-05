Shopper calls out thrift store after uncovering shocking item on rack: 'Delusional'

"Can't in good conscience give to a place that is trying to profit like this."

While most thrift stores offer affordable prices, some have sparked controversy for their surprisingly high price tags. A shopper was floored to stumble upon a secondhand suit listed for $299.99 at their local Goodwill.

"I am certain this suit didn't cost $300 when it was brand new," wrote the original poster. "Goodwill is delusional again."

Redditors in the r/ThriftGrift community were equally appalled by the outrageous price tag.

"GREEDWILL," responded one user.

"We stopped donating to our local goodwill and instead went to a local thrift store that is not a chain," added another Redditor. "Can't in good conscience give to a place that is trying to profit like this."

Even though secondhand shops receive these items for free, some corporations get greedy and price the items above retail value. Luckily, what the OP has experienced is not a trend among all thrift stores, and most secondhand shops still offer great pieces at significant discounts.

Redditors even emphasized that small, mom-and-pop thrift shops tend to price items more fairly than those of the larger, corporate-owned variety. Donating to these types of thrift stores is a great way to declutter your home, extend the life of unwanted items, and ensure they are resold at a discount.

Thrifting is still an affordable and sustainable way to shop. By replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand finds, you can save up to $100 each year.

Plus, thrift stores often have hidden gems priced at unthinkable discounts. Redditors have shared their awesome finds, including Le Creuset kitchenware, vintage furniture, and designer handbags, all purchased for just a fraction of their original retail value.

Choosing to shop at secondhand stores also supports a more sustainable lifestyle. Each secondhand purchase you make keeps another item out of a landfill.

Redditors continued to lament the frustrating cost.

"Goodwill is insane these days," commented one user. "I would much rather donate to shelters or places that actually give stuff out to the homeless FOR FREE."

