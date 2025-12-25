Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting at Goodwill: 'That's absurd'



Thrifting can be a great way to help your wallet and the environment, allowing shoppers to find great values while also keeping still-usable products out of the landfill.

However, occasionally, thrifters can come across used items being sold at prices that many consider to be a rip-off.

Such was the experience of one thrifter, who shared their experience on Reddit. Writing on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the original poster described how they had found a couch on sale at a local Goodwill store for a jaw-dropping price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Goodwill catch and release," the OP titled their post, sharing a photo of a large sectional couch. "It was $2,599.99."

In thrifting, the phrase "catch and release" refers to when a thrifter finds an item but then decides not to purchase it. In this case, the OP likely was intrigued by the couch but then decided not to buy it after seeing the exorbitant price.

Other Redditors agreed with the OP's assessment.

"That's absurd," wrote one commenter.

"Someone who is well off probably donated this to help those less fortunate," chimed in another. "This Goodwill location should be ashamed."

While thrifting can often yield great values and the occasional hidden treasure, just one bad experience can turn many would-be thrifters away from the practice for good. Though these situations are relatively rare, shoppers still must remain vigilant in order to spot a potential rip-off.

For example, one thrifter noticed that an unscrupulous thrift store had changed the labels on multiple pairs of jeans, hoping to fetch a higher price from unsuspecting customers.

In another incident, a would-be customer spotted an allegedly designer handbag selling at a thrift store for nearly $1,000, well beyond the budget of many thrift-shop customers. The thrifter questioned whether the supposedly designer product was even authentic.

As for the OP and the $2,599 thrift-store couch, some Redditors suspected that the thrift store price could be even higher than purchasing the same furniture brand-new.

"I was gonna say, that doesn't look like a super pricey couch and $2,500 could well be the sticker price of a new one," said one commenter.

