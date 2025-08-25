Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting infuriating items on racks: 'Insultingly blatant ripoff'

There's no such thing as the perfect shopping experience, even for those who choose to save money by thrifting. Shoppers should always be vigilant, as a recent post in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit proves.

"Insultingly blatant ripoff!" the OP called it, after catching the local thrift store indulging in flagrant false branding — switching the labels on George brand jeans to Pittford Menswear to fetch a higher price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not exactly the most brilliant strategy, since the actual brand is reflected on the inner lining of the waist. Still, it's probably enough to fool the occasional customer, resulting in more money in the register and some very unhappy shoppers.

The greater insult is to the thrift market, a highly beneficial, sustainable, and money-saving retail alternative for customers seeking to escape the rampant, high-price consumption grind.

While these instances damage the reputation of thrift stores in general, they are exceptions to the rule. Thrift stores in general still offer many benefits for the savvy shopper.

First and foremost, instances like this are few and far between. Most thrift stores offer affordable vintage and secondhand items, with occasional deals on luxury and upscale goods.

Secondhand marketplaces are also a boon to societies that are overcome with excessive consumption, unchecked waste, and chemical pollution. They keep used items out of landfills, many of which are becoming a serious concern.

They provide customers with access to brand-name apparel and steeply discounted items, while also creating opportunities for once-in-a-lifetime finds. Shady experiences, like the one above, turn shoppers away from thrifting, when there's never been a better time to embrace it.

The secondhand market, particularly for apparel, is undergoing significant growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10%, according to ThredUP, an online thrift retail marketplace.

It's little wonder that thrifting is experiencing exponential growth. For the occasional bad apples, consumers will spread the word when they discover the deception: "Oh wow. Not the store I was expecting. What a shame," said one commenter.



