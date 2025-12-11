Shopper does double-take a price tag of 'wobbly' thrift store find: 'This would ruin my day'

Thankfully, this situation is not the norm at most thrift stores.

While shopping at thrift stores is still a much more affordable option than shopping for new products online or at big box commercial stores, occasionally, some thrift stores have been known to raise their prices for certain secondhand items.

One thrift shopper stumbled across a unique flower lamp at Goodwill, but was quickly taken aback by the lamp's steep price of $150. The shopper shared the outrageous find on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP's pictures show a uniquely designed flower lamp, featuring golden chrome stems, a matching base, and two upright flower-styled bulbs.

Users in the post's comments section recognized the flower lamp from two other users who had also posted about the lamp and Goodwill's steep price (also $150) in other thrifting forums. Those two users also couldn't justify the premium price for a secondhand item, albeit a beautiful lamp.

"It was wobbly," the original poster described in their post, further undermining Goodwill's hefty price.

Some commenters couldn't believe that Goodwill could charge that much for the secondhand product that was likely donated to the thrift store.





"Wobbly lamp available at the Crook-ed mega thriftsto (not thriftstore, they're stealing and we can no longer afford the r and e)," one user commented, likely referencing that, given thrift stores' outrageous prices, it is no longer sustainable to reuse, recycle, or repurpose used items.

Thankfully, however, these unusually high thrift store prices are not the norm.

Many thrift shoppers continue to score amazing deals on daily household needs, including high-end office chairs, designer brand footwear, premium coffee machines, and even limited-edition vintage tools, for a fraction of the price of these items brand new.

Many of the secondhand products that are found in thrift stores today also tended to come from a time when products were made with better craftsmanship and higher standards, compared to the products that are mass-manufactured today. These products' higher quality lends to a longer product lifespan, meaning they will continue to function and serve their purpose, providing more value in a new home than at the landfill.

Thrifting is a great way to keep still-usable items in circulation and out of the trash, while providing consumers with great discounts on household necessities.

"This would ruin my day tbh," one commenter wrote, pointing to the egregious pricing habits of some greedy thrift shops.

"Crazy," another user wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.