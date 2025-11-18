Thrift shopper stunned after stumbling upon iconic item at seriously discounted price: 'I'm shaking'

Every thrifter dreams of finding that one incredible, almost unbelievable deal. It's the "white whale" that keeps you coming back, sifting through racks and shelves in the hope of striking gold. For one lucky shopper, that dream came true in the form of a high-end office chair with a laughably low price tag.

The amazing find was shared on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls forum. A user posted a photo of a sleek, black Herman Miller Aeron chair, a piece of luxury furniture famous for its ergonomic design and high quality.

The second photo revealed the unbelievable part: a bright yellow price tag showing just $24.99. As the original poster wrote, "$25 for an Aeron, I'm shaking."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

For anyone who has ever shopped for office furniture, that excitement is completely understandable.

These chairs are the gold standard and retail for anywhere from $600 to over $1,800. Finding one for the price of a few cups of coffee isn't just a great deal; it's a potential jackpot, as the chair could easily be resold for a massive profit. More importantly, it highlights one of the best things about thrifting: The chance to find incredibly well-made items with craftsmanship that's hard to find in new, affordable furniture today.

Discovering treasures like this is a huge personal win, and it also benefits the planet by keeping a perfectly good item out of a landfill. This isn't a one-off, either.

Other stories show shoppers finding all kinds of amazing deals, from a designer dress worth over $100 for just $5.99 to a coveted vintage Coach bag that was beautifully restored. One thrifter even shared their own "white whale" story of finding a $400 set of Denby dishes for only $28. For anyone new to secondhand shopping, there's plenty of great advice out there to help you get started.

Other Reddit users who knew the value of the chair shared their excitement and backed up its reputation.

"This was a steal. I used to purchase used ones for offices I've worked in. Model B's go for $700+ USED. New? 1200-1800 depending on model," one user explained.

Another who paid a much higher price wrote, "I begrudgingly paid full price for mine...wellll...almost. it was 25% off during a sale..but regardless i have no regrets. it's an absolute game changer."

"Totally worth it. you can sit in them all day every day without pain. brilliant chairs," a third user added.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.