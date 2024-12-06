Customer uproar erupts online after company sells questionable new baking product: 'This is fixing a problem that does not exist'

"Nobody needs this."

A special container for sourdough starters from the King Arthur Baking Company is getting a rise out of Reddit users, who say the product reflects unnecessary consumption in the kitchen.

The "Sourdough Home," designed specifically to store sourdough starter in the refrigerator, has triggered a conversation about the line between convenience and wasteful consumerism.

What's happening?

A Reddit user shared their frustration with the specialized storage container in the r/Anticonsumption community, pointing out that standard storage options work perfectly well for sourdough starter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nobody needs this for baking," the user wrote, suggesting home bakers simply use their regular fridge or cabinet space.

Other users quickly chimed in, with one commenting, "This is fixing a problem that does not exist."

Why is this product concerning?

The introduction of specialized containers contributes to unnecessary plastic production and consumption.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

When perfectly good alternatives already exist in most kitchens, manufacturing new plastic products creates additional environmental strain through production pollution and eventual waste.

Creating specialized containers for specific ingredients represents a broader pattern of companies developing "solutions" for nonexistent problems, driving overconsumption.

Is King Arthur Baking doing anything about this?

While this product has drawn criticism, King Arthur Baking has made strides in other areas of sustainability.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The company maintains B Corporation certification, which means it meets high social and environmental performance standards. It has also implemented waste-reduction initiatives in its facilities, uses 100% renewable power, and uses 50% recyclable packaging for all products.

However, introducing specialized products appears to conflict with broader sustainability goals.

What's being done about unnecessary kitchen products more broadly?

Many home cooks are embracing a "less is more" approach to kitchen storage, finding creative ways to use existing containers rather than buying specialized products.

Social media communities are increasingly sharing tips for repurposing common household items for food storage, such as using Mason jars for sourdough starters. Some kitchenware companies have shifted toward producing multipurpose products that eliminate the need for specialized items.

Home bakers can make delicious sourdough bread using existing storage solutions, saving money while reducing waste. Home cooks can create less waste by choosing versatile, reusable containers while still enjoying their favorite kitchen projects, proving that the simplest solution is often the most sustainable one.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.