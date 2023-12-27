Woman shares ‘life-changing’ hack for bringing rock-hard sourdough back to life: ‘It tasted like fresh bread’

Plenty of things in life are hard. The good news is that your neglected loaf of sourdough bread doesn’t have to be one of them.

The scoop

Becca (@thebeccamurray), a TikToker with 413,000 followers, shared her sourdough secret in a video, under which she wrote, “we do not waste sourdough in this house.”

“I accidentally left this hunk of sourdough sitting on the counter over the weekend, and it is rock hard, and I really wanted toast with breakfast, and I didn’t want to waste it,” she said.

She then explains that she saw a video of someone soaking their stale bread with water and throwing it in the oven for five minutes to bring it back to life and decided to try it. She shares that the bread was still soggy after five minutes, so she put it back in the oven for about 30 minutes.

“And dude,” she exclaimed, “it was flaky and delicious, and right out of the oven, it tasted like fresh bread. I’m always looking for a way to minimize food waste … 10/10, two thumbs up, highly recommend.”

How it’s helping

Food is the single largest landfill component, accounting for 22% of municipal solid waste. There are about 2.5 billion tons of global food waste every year, with around 120 billion pounds thrown away annually in the United States alone — 42 billion pounds of which is thrown out in homes.

So, any trick to help reduce this is appreciated. Thankfully, people are chock full of them and eager to share, like one TikToker sharing how to keep berries fresher for longer, and this one who showed how to avoid having to throw food away before going on vacation.

Once in landfills, decomposing food pumps out methane, a planet-warming gas at least 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

What everyone’s saying

The comment section was flooded with tips for varying versions of the same hack alongside further ways to use the trick and praise.

“You can do this with a whole baguette as well!” wrote one viewer.

“WELL OK WE LOVE A SOURDOUGH SAVIOR!!!!” enthusiastically said another.

“Life-changing right?!” simply stated one more.

Whether it relates to saving stale sourdough or something bigger, life-changing saviors are exactly what is needed to slow Earth’s rapid overheating.

