Homeowner shares innovative use for empty food containers: 'Great idea'

Plastic bakery containers from the grocery store are a huge contributor to landfill waste.

But what if you could repurpose these containers to store small items around the house that might otherwise get lost or stepped on?

One Lego enthusiast put leftover bakery packaging to work by storing small-to-medium collections of everyone's favorite iconic building blocks.

The scoop

In a Reddit post to r/LegoStorage, the collector demonstrated how to recycle plastic food containers to store miscellaneous Lego bricks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they prefer the pastry and cookie containers you find in supermarkets and wholesale clubs for this purpose. To make dividers, the OP used two-inch clear packing tape.

"It's stiff enough to be stacked and comes in a range of sizes. Most are crystal clear, too," they wrote. "And you can prevent them from being tossed into a landfill."

How it's working

The collector's post is helpful because it shows how to repurpose a common throwaway item and put it to good use for organization and storage.

Lego blocks are notorious for getting misplaced, and this hack keeps them all together conveniently for the next time you want to build something.

As the OP states, this hack only requires a budget of $0 to $10, so it's also a great way to save money on pricey, store-bought Lego organizers.

Being mindful of your recycling options and learning sustainable organizing tips can help reduce landfill overcrowding and plastic pollution in our oceans.

Fortunately, there are many ways to reuse plastic food containers, including storing craft supplies and making kids' art projects.

What people are saying

Instead of spending money on new products to store your Lego collections, r/LegoStorage offers creative ideas that curb overproduction and limit waste.

The OP shared in the comments, "I'm cheap. No guarantee I won't sell all the Legos in a few years. And it seems wasteful to buy plastic to store plastic. And I really don't want to go get furniture."

"Depending on the size of one's collection, this could be a great idea!" one Redditor commented. "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle."

