Shopper stunned after taking closer look at common grocery item: 'A bit of a crock'

For all the disposable plates labeled as "eco-friendly," most will never be recycled or composted. And Reddit users are not impressed.

A post in the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit highlighted this disconnect between packaging claims and reality. A package of Solo plates reads "recyclable*" and/or "commercially compostable only*," with an additional disclaimer: "*facilities may not exist."

Photo Credit: Reddit



It points to a familiar problem: products marketed as sustainable often rely on infrastructure that isn't widely available. While the plates can technically be recycled or composted, most consumers don't have access to the facilities required to make it happen. That tiny disclaimer turns a seemingly "green" product into a largely symbolic gesture.

This isn't unique to Solo plates. In the U.S., only about 5-9% of plastics are recycled, according to a Greenpeace report. Composting faces similar barriers: Only about 27% of Americans have access to curbside composting services, and commercial composting facilities remain unevenly distributed and often inaccessible.

As a result, products labeled "recyclable" or "compostable" frequently end up in landfills anyway, raising questions about how companies communicate sustainability claims and how much responsibility consumers are expected to carry. These dynamics have fueled growing concern about corporate greenwashing and the need for clearer standards and stronger waste infrastructure.

Similar debates have emerged around plastic labeling and compostable packaging, as environmental advocates push for more transparency and accountability in corporate sustainability messaging.

The commenters on this Reddit post were quick to point out what many consumers feel.

"Corporate greenwashing, in a nutshell," wrote one user.

"Recyclable means it can be. Doesn't mean it ever happens. Compostable is the same. The whole recycling thing is a bit of a crock, so little is actually recycled," added another commenter.

The post reflects a broader shift in public awareness: Sustainability isn't just about what products claim to be; it's also about whether the systems to support those claims actually exist.

