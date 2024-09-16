Expert breaks down how consumers can spot greenwashing from their online orders — here's what you should know

You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but it turns out you can judge a company by its packaging.

Caroline DeLoach, a circular economy and sustainability professional focused on circular packaging solutions and the director of sustainability at Atlantic Packaging, spoke to The Cool Down about how to recognize (truly) sustainable packaging and how to identify brands that are prioritizing sustainable packaging.

DeLoach explained that there has been a huge increase in e-commerce since many brick-and-mortar stores closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The trend continued even as stores reopened. This high number of online sales has led to loads of packaging, including cold chain materials used to insulate meal kits, groceries, and medications, that lands on consumers' doorsteps.

Packaging is the largest end-use market segment, accounting for over 40% of total plastic usage, with much of this making its way into our oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Packaging is also the first thing someone sees when they open a product, so there is a lot of effort put into making it eye-catching and accentuating brand identity, DeLoach explained. This is problematic for several reasons.

One is that "right-sizing" — using the right size package for the product — is one of the best sustainable choices a company can make. However, companies are concerned that "lightweighting" makes things feel cheaper, so they often fill a larger box with packaging.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Failing to use right-sized packaging also has unintended consequences such as greater freight emissions. The smaller packages are, the more you can fit on a truck, resulting in fewer trucks on the road delivering packages and pumping out planet-warming pollution.

DeLoach further explained that flashy packaging is almost inherently disposable, saying that so much thought is put into the first second the consumer interacts with the product but so little thought is put into what happens after you have removed the packaging.

Many consumers "wishcycle" this packaging, meaning they toss it into the recycling, assuming someone will figure out what to do with it, DeLoach explained before clarifying that there is "not someone on the other end looking at items."

If something goes into the stream that can't be recycled, she said, "it's taking a very scenic route to the landfill, which is much longer than if it had just gone to the trash."

Many companies are working to change their packaging practices to be more sustainable. Atlantic Packaging's A New Earth Project is a sustainability initiative uniting the global packaging supply chain, enlightened brands, and passionate consumers to rid the world's oceans, lakes, and rivers of plastic pollution.

Legislation such as extended producer responsibility programs is also being enacted to put the responsibility of a company's packaging waste on the company.

In the meantime, consumers can play a role. DeLoach outlined some of the biggest greenwashing flags to watch for and how to find companies using packaging that is actually sustainable.

One of the biggest greenwashing flags is "compostable packaging." DeLoach explained that this causes a lot of confusion because it is unclear whether that means it is commercially compostable, you can throw it in your garden, or you can recycle it. She discourages brands from using compostable materials in e-commerce, but if they need to use it, she says it's critical that they provide instructions on what to do with it.

"Biodegradable" packaging is a huge red flag. As DeLoach explained, it is not meaningful in the packaging space. "Anything is biodegradable if you give it enough time and may have negative consequences along the way," she said.

Another thing to watch for is what's called "flexible plastic" — bubble wrap, overwrap film, air pillows, or anything you can puncture with a finger is not going to be curbside-recyclable. Despite this fact, these products often have the chasing arrow symbol. This is usually because they may be recyclable at retail outlets, which most people will not be aware of.

So, how do you look for brands that will ship with sustainable packaging? DeLoach said this does require some research.

Many brands will have a sustainability page on their website that they may use to discuss packaging. If the company doesn't have this information, it often has a Contact Us or FAQ page that specifically talks about whether packaging is recyclable. If a company mentions packaging sustainability on its website, is it giving specifics or simply saying it uses sustainable packaging?

DeLoach further explained that if you really want to do your homework, you can look for unboxing videos from the brand to see what the packaging looks like.

Once you have the package, knowing how to dispose of it properly is key. Many brands will provide instructions on how to do so, and some even provide inserts or QR codes with detailed instructions on proper disposal.

For any packaging you can't recycle, DeLoach said keep it if you have space. It can be used for moving or as nicer boxes for gift wrapping, and plastic and styrofoam packaging can be used as insulation in a makeshift cooler to keep items cold on road trips.

DeLoach's biggest piece of advice is to "assume that each component in the package may need to be handled differently, and if you're feeling dedicated enough, to be willing to look at the brand's website or contact the brand for specific instructions with what to do with each piece."

When you contact them, she said, you're letting brands know you are paying attention, and that probably means other people are, too. This means brands will be more likely to include instructions and change packaging.

"Reaching out to these companies is not a waste of time," DeLoach said. "It can feel like shouting into the void, but it is not."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.