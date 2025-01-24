Internet users outraged by company's allegedly deceptive cookie packaging: 'They … decided to be greedy'

The photo attached to the post shows two sleeves of cookies, each with extra room that could easily fit six more cookies.

When it comes to cookie packaging, this brand might just be taking the biscuit for the most wasteful design.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, a shopper shared a recent purchase of a box of Sondey Gemim's cookies, which appears to have far fewer cookies inside than the packaging suggests.

The photo attached to the post shows two sleeves of cookies, each with extra room that could easily fit six more cookies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They could've easily fit another 12 cookies here but decided to be greedy," said the original poster, emphasizing the significant amount of empty space in the plastic tray.

One commenter agreed, writing: "You do need some extra space for sealing. Does seem like there is room to optimize though, I agree. But film is cheap lol so likely not a priority."

Why is wasteful packaging important?

The problem with wasteful packaging extends beyond aesthetics — it's a major environmental issue.

Single-use plastics and oversized packaging contribute to pollution, requiring significant energy and resources to produce while often ending up in landfills or oceans. The manufacturing of unnecessary packaging exacerbates Earth's overheating. These processes are harmful to the environment, and recyclable alternatives are not often used in many industries.

If such waste continues unchecked, the long-term impacts on ecosystems and human health could be devastating.

Is Sondey doing anything about this?

While there is no specific response from Sondey regarding this packaging issue, some companies in the food industry are taking steps to reduce packaging waste.

Sustainable alternatives, like compostable trays or resealable designs, have been adopted by competitors. If Sondey is serious about its environmental impact, it might follow suit by rethinking its packaging strategy and aligning with industry trends toward sustainability.

What's being done about wasteful packaging more broadly?

Legislation and consumer demand are driving change. Governments and lawmakers are creating and enforcing strict packaging regulations, while major retailers are committing to zero-waste goals.

Everyday consumers can also push back by choosing products with sustainable packaging and supporting companies committed to reducing waste. Advocating for systemic solutions, like improved recycling systems, can further tackle the packaging waste crisis.

