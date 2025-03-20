Apple hit with lawsuit over purportedly misleading product claims: 'Engaging in greenwashing to capitalize'

Doing appropriate research and not taking carbon-reduction claims at face value can help consumers make informed decisions.

The environmentally friendly credentials of Apple Watches have been brought into question, leading to a civil lawsuit.

What's happening?

Reporting from Agence France-Presse, via Barron's, recently detailed the legal action taken up by a group of Apple Watch customers to dispute the company's nature-based projects.

In an effort to achieve carbon neutrality, Apple has touted the Chyulu Hills Project in Kenya and the Guinan Project in China as examples of tree-growing initiatives to offset the pollution created by the production of the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

However, according to AFP, while the Chyulu Hills Project was supposed to prevent deforestation, the land has had protected status since 1983, so there is little evidence that Apple's intervention has yielded results.

Meanwhile, Apple has said that trees have been planted on barren land as part of the Guinan Project, but the area was already heavily forested before the company set out its intentions.

The lawsuit is therefore accusing Apple of greenwashing — attempting to profit off of environmentally conscious marketing but not backing it up.

"Companies engage in greenwashing to capitalize on growing environmental consciousness while avoiding the costs and challenges of achieving genuine sustainability," per the complaint.

"Carbon neutrality claims based on offsetting are particularly susceptible to greenwashing when companies rely on ineffective or redundant offset projects that fail to deliver genuine environmental benefits."

For its part, Apple has said it has "retired 485,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents primarily through" these two projects.

Why is greenwashing concerning?

Trying to live as sustainably as possible can be difficult in the best of times, but it's made even more complicated when companies actively mislead you.

If the accusations about Apple turn out to be true, it could damage consumer confidence not just in Apple but brands engaging in similar marketing, making individuals less willing to try to buy from other companies that promote eco-friendly practices — even when they are actually doing right by the planet.

What can be done about greenwashing?

Consumers need to be careful about the companies they are spending their hard-earned cash with. Doing appropriate research and not taking carbon-reduction claims at face value can help us make informed decisions.

But really it's up to companies to follow through on their climate-related pledges. Money talks, and buying from businesses with proven sustainable initiatives can demonstrate that there is consumer appetite for responsible actions to help protect the planet. Withholding spending from brands that mislead about environmental policies can do the same.

