Outraged driver shares footage of shocking incident at charging station: 'Can someone explain why someone would do this?'

After a Tesla owner left their vehicle parked at a charging station, another driver unplugged their car for no apparent reason. The Tesla owner posted the video evidence on Reddit and asked, "Can someone explain why someone would do this?"

Shared in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the video shows the driver of a Rivian walking up to the parked Tesla, pulling the plug, putting it back in the charging station, and walking away. The original poster wrote, "A Rivian owner walks up and randomly unplugs me today. Can someone explain wtf just happened?"

The video received many comments from other Redditors taking a stab at the reasoning behind the other driver's behavior. Whatever the cause, instances like these and other recent acts of electric vehicle and charging station vandalism aren't doing any good.

Gas-guzzling vehicles are costly, and they pollute our air and contribute to rising global temperatures. Widespread adoption of EVs benefits us all, both financially and environmentally.

EV drivers save money on fuel and maintenance, reduce their pollution output, and help cut down on our dependence on dirty energy sources like gas and oil. The manufacturing and charging processes for EV batteries do generate pollution, but the amount pales in comparison to the harm done by gas-powered vehicles.

Even the dirtiest batteries are still cleaner than vehicles with no battery at all. In order to transition to clean energy, we need to dig up millions of tons of minerals. However, to keep up with current dirty fuel demands, we have to extract billions of tons of fossil fuels from the earth every single year.

The switch to clean energy is a critical step toward a cleaner, healthier future for us all.

Other Redditors offered their opinions about the OP's video. One user said, "Rivian vs. [Tesla]. Who will reign supreme?!?!?!"

Another Redditor joked, "The electric gang wars are starting."

One user commented, "It's selfish people. They think their car will charge quicker so they unplugged yours. Needs to be some sort of system that locks the chargers or something to prevent this because this happens a lot."

