Driver captures hazardous trend taking over US roadways: 'How is that thing legal?'

Have you ever been stuck in traffic and spotted a pair of incredibly bright headlights staring back at you from behind? Many drivers have likely been subjected to the luminous assault from a lifted and oversized truck at one point or another.

As one frustrated driver pointed out, not only can these vehicles be annoying to share the road with, but they can be a potential hazard as well. To highlight the pure offensiveness of these trucks, the driver snapped a pic while parked next to one and took to Reddit to share their displeasure.

Photo Credit: iStock

In the picture provided, you can see the laughable size disparity between a raised truck and a normal-sized Jeep right beside it. It appears that the truck's headlights align directly with the height of the Jeep's rearview mirror.

"I hate big trucks. My coworker's truck on the left with the hood at over 6 feet, my 'small' American suv on the right," the Redditor wrote in the post.

Elevated headlights on a raised truck can shine directly into the eyes of oncoming drivers, causing blinding glare that is significantly worse than traditional vehicles, particularly at night or in adverse weather conditions. This can create a potential safety risk for numerous drivers on the road.

For owners of the trucks, the higher elevation can create more instability due to their higher center of gravity. This can increase the risks of rollovers, while also cutting down on their field of vision. A higher vehicle cabin can also create larger blind spots, making it harder to spot other cars on the road.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Outside of the safety concerns for drivers, raised trucks can also increase fuel consumption for owners. Modifications like lifting and larger tires reduce aerodynamic efficiency, requiring more fuel. Not only can this increase our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels, but it also greatly contributes to the growing amount of carbon pollution, which can further impact rising global temperatures.

Most users in the comments section agreed that the oversized trucks don't belong anywhere near a public roadway.

"These things absolutely should not be street legal," noted one commenter.

"People will drive that thing into city center and go "Where the f*** do I park?" joked another user.

Another wrote: "Seriously, HOW IS THAT THING LEGAL?"

"I don't get the appeal. I drive the same model of truck, and I think it looks way better at stock height than that thing does, not to mention that it's actually much easier to use as a truck," wrote a third commenter.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.