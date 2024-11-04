Driver roasted over dangerous comments showing ignorance of road safety protocol: 'This mentality is what gets people injured and killed'

"I've given up on road cycling because it just feels too sketchy to me."

It is crucial for drivers to pay close attention to bike lanes to keep cyclists safe and respect all road users.

In a viral Reddit post to r/bicycling, one person shared a screenshot of a post criticizing cyclists for not staying on their side of the bike lane line — or maybe even for being on the road at all.

The photo shows a line of horses walking in the grass on the far side of a white line with the caption, "The horses know not to cross the line … They are better than cyclists."

"Car brain rot needs to be studied," the original poster wrote.

When drivers aren't mindful of bike lanes, they endanger other people's lives and increase the risk of accidents. This behavior also discourages people from cycling as an alternative, pollution-free mode of transportation.

Unfortunately, many bike lanes are too narrow, unmarked, or otherwise inadequate. And this screenshot didn't seem to show a bike lane; the white line appeared to mark the edge of a narrow two-lane road.

Cyclists worldwide have experienced dangerous scenarios because of negligent drivers in construction zones and others who must get where they're going before anyone else.

Meanwhile, protected bike lanes encourage more people to bike to save money on transportation, get exercise, and reduce air pollution that contributes to our overheating planet.

E-bikes make it even easier to get around and can save you thousands of dollars versus driving.

More public awareness about the importance of bike lanes and how to safely drive next to them can improve driver-biker relations and promote a safer environment for everyone.

Many cyclists agreed with the original poster's sentiment about drivers' attitudes toward bike lanes and advocated for safer roads.

"Drivers think they own the road and that they are the only ones who should use it," one Reddit user wrote. "This mentality is what gets people injured and killed."

Another commented, "I've given up on road cycling because it just feels too sketchy to me."

"Look how much distance the driver is keeping from those horses," someone else said. "Wish they would do the same with me."

