Shopper calls out Goodwill after spotting baffling item for sale: 'I am actually speechless'

A frustrated shopper posted photos of a pair of "women's boutique pants" they found at a Connecticut Goodwill, along with the price tag. The store was asking $24.99 for a pair of pants that were riddled with holes that appeared to be a result of wear rather than fashion.

"There are few times when I am actually speechless at the thrift these days but wow my jaw actually dropped at this," they shared in the original post. "Just absolutely sick and twisted."

Thrifting is becoming more popular and is gaining attention on social media. Though some people have shared negative experiences, such as this, the majority of experiences shared are positive.

It is a great way to find everyday items at a great discount. People can save money on clothing, kitchen gadgets, decorative items, and more.

In addition to saving money, shoppers can help save the environment. By purchasing previously used items, people give them a second life, keeping them out of landfills, where they break down and contribute to the air pollution that is overheating the planet, or leach toxins into the soil and water supply, depending on what materials the item is made of. The more items are reused or repurposed, the better it is for the environment.

Shopping at thrift stores for secondhand items also reduces the demand for new items. When demand drops, manufacturers produce fewer products, reducing the harmful carbon pollution and solid waste that result from the production process.

Thrifters are not only finding great deals on everyday items, but they are also finding rare and valuable items at thrift stores and are sharing their finds on social media, where fellow thrifters can congratulate them and express their jealousy. The thrill of the hunt for potential treasures is driving the popularity of thrifting as a hobby, and many shoppers are enjoying the process as a pastime.

Every once in a while, a shopper will find a bewildering item such as the well-worn pants the Redditor posted about, which can turn others away from thrifting. Thankfully, these items are few and far between, and the treasures outweigh the trash. Fellow Redditors shared in the original poster's frustration.

"It's vintage homeless," one commenter teased.

"Boutique?" questioned another. "Not my definition of boutique. I would not pay that price for sweat pants, even if they were brand new."

One Redditor simply said: "Deep sigh."

