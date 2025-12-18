Driver enraged over hazardous trend sweeping across US highways: 'They shouldn't be legal'

"You would think they could have a sensor."

It's no secret that the decreased visibility of nighttime driving can prove perilous, especially on busy and high-speed highways — but unexpected light sources aren't always helpful. In fact, many digital billboards that generate their own artificial light are a major visual distraction in the dark, yet they're gaining popularity in the U.S.

One driver recently posted a photo of an atrociously bright digital billboard to the r/CrappyDesign Reddit forum, referring to it as "a driving hazard … so bright you can't even read it."

Photo Credit: Reddit



As captured from within the user's vehicle, the billboard in question is so vibrant that any words or images showcased in its graphic aren't perceptible through the glare of digital light. Particularly at night, the high-contrast environment makes it even more painful to look at.

Billboards are just one way in which companies perpetuate a cycle of over-advertising and overconsumption, by which we're drawn in by ads and compelled to purchase more than we actually need, only to throw much of it away. As billboards accumulate on the sides of our roads, advertising becomes less avoidable for the average driver.

Unfortunately, the results of excessive spending — as encouraged by rampant advertising — manifest in our depleted wallets and overburdened landfills. With more at our disposal than we need, many of our possessions end up in landfills before the end of their lives, along with packaging, delivery materials, and other accessories. As our landfills overflow, they release heat-trapping gases such as methane into our atmosphere, as well as other toxins and contaminants into our soil.

Overconsumption takes a toll on our mental health, too; when advertisements promote an idealized way of life, our indulgent spending may leave us unsatisfied if the glamour doesn't pan out.





Reddit users in the comment section were put off by the atrociously bright billboard.

"Yeah these things are nothing but distracting light pollution," one user wrote.

"You would think they could have a sensor to drop the power levels in the dark," another said.

A third commenter added: "They shouldn't be legal!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.