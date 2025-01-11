Stunned driver vents frustrations after dangerous trend takes over local highway: 'How are these things even legal?'

Driving at night can be hazardous because of reduced visibility, which is why it's helpful to have illumination from headlights and streetlamps. However, there are times when extra light can be a massive hindrance.

In Edmonton, Canada, one person was stunned, quite literally, by a horrendously bright billboard that must be a hazard for those behind the wheel.

"Why does this billboard have to blind drivers at night," they captioned the post, later making it clear that the accompanying photograph had been taken by a passenger. "This sign is so obnoxious early in the morning."

Indeed, in the low light, the billboard is visible as a retina-frying burst of luminescence.

This isn't the only example of abhorrent advertising. Similarly bright billboards have been spotted on the sides of trucks, meaning the danger to a driver cannot be avoided for a few miles if they're unfortunate enough to be stuck behind the offending vehicle.

It also serves as an example of the problems associated with constantly being encouraged to buy products or pay for services. According to a study from the University of Warwick, summarized by Harvard Business Review, the higher a country's advertising spending was in a year, the less satisfied citizens were one or two years later.

Advertising also encourages consumer spending, with the suggestion that certain products can help the purchaser achieve a particular body image, beauty standard, or life goal. This can drain finances and negatively impact mental health. Plus, the constant creation and sale of new products is a massive drain on resources and contributes to our waste problem.

Packaging, delivery materials, and the product itself will likely head to a landfill if not recycled, and there it will contribute to the production of methane, a gas that is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of planet-warming potential.

That's one of the reasons thrift shopping is so beneficial for the planet. It keeps perfectly good clothing, furniture, and housewares out of the trash and reduces the need for more consumer goods.

Redditors were baffled as to how this billboard was allowed to be by the side of the road.

"That stupid thing was flashing red and blue the one night I went past it, how are these things even legal?" one said.

"I would love for these to go away," added another. "We have distracted driving laws, but this is okay?"

