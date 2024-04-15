Patient disturbed by scene witnessed at dentist's office: 'This would be enough for me to find a new dentist'

"You just forgot you signed up to be an extra on Black Mirror."

A frustrated patient shared an image of their dentist's relentless ad screen. A picture of the screen reveals an advertisement for a new shower head set.

According to the Redditor who shared the post, the screen repeatedly plays advertisements as patients have work done on their teeth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors agreed the oversaturation of ads is not only unnecessary but also disturbing.

"This would be enough for me to find a new dentist," commented one user.

"My dentist has TVs mounted on the ceiling during the procedures, but you're allowed to pick the channel," wrote another Redditor. "That's what I thought this setup was like."

The constant ads that play in public spaces highlight the destructive habit of overconsumption. Industries, such as fashion, agriculture, automobiles, and manufacturing, all drive overconsumption around the world.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Humans are depleting the planet's resources 1.7 times faster than they can regenerate, according to a 2021 report from the Guardian. This trend of over-shopping is not only impossible to sustain but also destructive to the environment. When individuals purchase more items than needed, they also generate more waste that ultimately releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere.

As a result, overconsumption creates a cycle in which the more products individuals purchase, the more companies produce those items, depleting and using even more raw materials and energy to manufacture new products.

Advertisements that push consumers to purchase the next-best product encourage wasteful habitats that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures.

Instead of purchasing new products, consider shopping secondhand the next time you need to buy something. By shopping at thrift stores and consignment shops, you can help prevent unwanted items from ending up in a landfill, reducing your carbon footprint.

"You just forgot you signed up to be an extra on Black Mirror," joked one user.

"Just walk in, turn it off, and sit down," responded another Redditor.

"I used to love my dentist. I was sad when he retired. Then I was irritated beyond return when the guy who bought his practice placed laminated print-outs around the waiting room with instructions about how to leave a Google and Yelp! Review," wrote one user.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.