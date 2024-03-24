Resident shares disheartening photo of ad plastered over massive mural: 'Adds no value to anyone's day'

Keeping some places ad-free and welcoming artistic expression are crucial to protecting people's well-being and beautifying cities.

Murals help brighten up cities and add color to drab concrete buildings, so some residents are understandably upset when companies cover them with ads.

When a Redditor encountered one such instance in Detroit, they posted photos of the obnoxious ad to r/a******design, where many users shared the OP's disgust.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first photo uploaded shows a massive ad by Rocket Companies featuring 10 multi-colored, cartoonish-looking smiley faces with large black eyes underneath text that reads: "Rocket Companies presents Detroit Is Home."

The second photo reveals what's underneath: a breathtaking whale mural. One of the creatures is jumping out of a turquoise ocean, and a cloud-filled blue sky is the backdrop.

"What an eyesore of [a] so-called ad they put, definitely will clog the sea and kill the whales later anyway," one user commented, which sadly might be true since the OP later confirmed it's a vinyl ad.

However, karmic justice was apparently served, according to an update the Redditor posted.

"I don't know if anybody has been here lately, but good news, the ad is gone. It was ruined in a storm, if I'm remembering correctly," they said.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with companies advertising their products, it's inconsiderate to place them over an artist's work. Not only is it disrespectful to the artist who meticulously painted the mural, but it also deprives residents of seeing the masterpiece.

Studies show that viewing paintings and other types of art can boost mental health, and street art is also a great way to unite communities and inspire people. Covering it up with ads usually has the opposite effect.

Plenty of research shows ads make people stressed and unhappy, perhaps because they're so prevalent. Keeping some places ad-free and welcoming artistic expression are crucial to protecting people's well-being and beautifying cities, as well as perhaps discouraging overconsumption that contributes to polluting waste in landfills.

However, some cities and states worldwide are banning or limiting ads, and many citizens are calling attention to poorly placed, distracting ads at beaches or even on the backs of trucks.

Fellow Redditors on the OP's post seemed to be in favor of banning ads.

"Double a****** because the ad is ugly and adds no value to anyone's day," one said.

"Yeah, they copied and pasted that circle person design 10x, filled different colors, slightly different characteristics, and called it a day. Took a fraction of the love and effort that went into the beautiful whale mural," a Redditor replied.

