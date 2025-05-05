Tech enthusiast sparks envy with photo of unbelievable items saved from the trash: 'This is dope'

A tech enthusiast sparked envy after revealing their free haul of decommissioned servers, and they shared their secret to success with other Redditors hungry for a similar score.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/homelab community, the original poster shared an image of the servers they saved from the trash. Purchasing the equipment would have cost them thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Yes they work," the OP confirmed.

Members of the r/homelab community were happy for the OP and envious of their situation.

"This is dope! … Those things are work horses!" one commenter wrote. Others wanted to know how the OP managed to score equipment for free.

"Right place, right time," the OP said, adding, "I was bringing trash and recycling to the center, and they were there when I was." They noted that their connection at the center helped facilitate the transfer.

"Now that's a good relationship to establish right there," someone responded.

Why is this important?

Electronics such as servers aren't cheap to manufacture and maintain, and small-business owners can especially feel that operational burden on their bottom line. Intelligent Technical Solutions estimates that a company with 20 people could spend up to $10,000 on data storage alone.

However, that cost could rise. When perfectly usable servers end up in the trash, their raw materials also go to waste. As those materials become increasingly scarce and thus more expensive for manufacturers to obtain, that cost ultimately gets passed on to consumers.

Beyond the financial ramifications, e-waste is a rapidly growing problem for environmental and public health, even though the plastic waste crisis may overshadow the matter at times.

That's because e-waste contains hazardous substances, including lead and mercury, that can contaminate our soil and water. A United Nations report estimates that e-waste's "externalized costs to the population and environment" can reach up to $78 billion annually.

Why would someone throw out the servers?

It is impossible to say why these servers were thrown away. However, the person or business that got rid of them may have been updating its equipment.

"Without support its hard to upgrade their firmware if at all possible," one tech professional explained. Others suggested that the older servers weren't the quietest to operate.

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

With e-waste being one of the fastest-growing types of waste in the world, it will take a collective effort to tackle the problem.

It is unclear why the OP's servers were thrown away. While e-waste recycling facilities often use toxic chemicals, they are a better option than the dump. Researchers are also working to develop cleaner and less hazardous recycling methods.

Fortunately, e-waste recycling doesn't have to be a major chore — and can even be profitable.

Fortunately, e-waste recycling doesn't have to be a major chore — and can even be profitable.

