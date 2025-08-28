Driver sparks outrage after spotting alarming trend on roads: 'We should outlaw ... this'

Advertising is seemingly everywhere in our lives. A popular Reddit post not only proves that but also shows that when driving, we might be stuck bumper-to-bumper with it.

The post, on r/ottawa, shows a truck with billboard screens on the side and back driving through the Canadian capital. The screens feature a political ad, trying to sway public opinion against a proposed bill, but it's not necessarily the content of the ad that prompted this wrathful thread.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These billboard trucks that drive around downtown are genuinely the most annoying thing ever," the OP wrote.

The bright screens on these trucks have a number of potentially dire consequences. First and foremost, they could easily prove distracting to drivers, causing them to lose focus and making them more accident-prone.

"I for one think we should outlaw trucks having bright screens on the sides like this," a commenter wrote.

They also highlight the advertising that feeds a culture of consumerism. Companies bank on using billboards, and all types of advertising, to nudge people to buy their goods.

And the more goods we buy, the more companies produce. The more products are made, the more pollution is emitted into the atmosphere (further warming the planet), and the more waste ends up in oceans and landfills.

Finally, the trucks themselves also do considerable damage to the environment. Not only is there pollution associated with driving any gas-powered vehicle, but such billboards require energy to light up their bright screens.

One study found that LED billboards can use six to 15 times as much energy per year as the average American home.

"Wasteful," one commenter wrote. "The planet is rapidly heating because of carbon emissions. This is a waste of carbon."

