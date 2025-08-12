Driver raises concern after spotting dangerous trend on roads: 'That cannot be legal'

A dystopian video of a tractor-trailer billboard demonstrates how advertising has been taken to a new and terrifying level.

The Reddit post included a TikTok video taken from a car, showing the back of a truck playing a Verizon commercial. It was like a giant television driving down the road, distracting drivers behind it.

The post title said, "I'm not alone in thinking this is insane, right?"

Billboards and traditional advertisements on trucks can be eye-catching enough, but this new form of advertising could be a serious safety problem. It's illegal to use your phone or watch TV while operating a vehicle. But what if there's a giant TV driving in front of you? It's difficult to avoid, and these ads are designed to hijack your brain.

As Psychology Today explained, "We are exposed to 3,000 ads per day. If you think you can simply choose to ignore these messages, think again. The best ads are designed to slip through your best defenses."

Brands use elements of surprise, known by neuroscientists as the "Oh S***!" brain circuit, and novelty, which activates the brain's dopamine system, to usurp your attention. They practically force your brain to register the advertisement in front of you.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Beyond stealing your attention, these incessant advertisements also encourage excessive consumerism. They tell people they need to buy more and more products. The production of goods creates planet-warming emissions, and the more people buy, the more products end up in landfills, where they also release harmful, planet-warming gases.

To make things worse, a significant majority of products contain some form of plastic. According to Our World in Data, plastic is responsible for about 3% of global heat-trapping air pollution. It also takes centuries to fully break down.

As plastic breaks apart, it creates tiny particles called microplastics, which pollute water, air, soil, and even living organisms — like humans.

Rampant consumerism is hurting the planet and humanity. Advertising tactics like the one in this Reddit post prey on the public's attention and worsen the already growing problem.

Commenters weren't fans of the truck either.

Someone commented, "That cannot be legal."

And another wrote, "Looks illegal tbh, distractions on the road."

One person didn't sugarcoat their feelings, saying, "I hate it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.