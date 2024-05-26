Leading manufacturer unveils revolutionary packaging upgrade to wine and spirits products: 'It's a win-win'

"This strategic shift means that our customers benefit from the same premium caps and sparkling foils."

Leading global packaging supply company Amcor has revealed that it will be packaging wine and spirits products with 90% recycled tin, according to Packaging Gateway. The switch took effect in April 2024.

The recycled tin has been certified by an independent third party called Cyclos-HTP. They have confirmed a recyclability rate of 99% in regions with established metal and glass recycling streams, and at least a 60% recyclability rate in regions without established recycling streams, reported Packaging Gateway. These efforts are in line with Amcor's goal to reach net-zero carbon pollution by 2050.

Amcor's announcement to prioritize recycled materials is a great example of large corporations stepping up to do their part in reducing waste and pollution. Recycling materials instead of throwing them away into landfills has major environmental benefits.

According to the International Tin Association, tin can be reused infinitely thanks to its intrinsic properties. Practicing recycling at an individual and corporate level can help reduce methane-emitting landfills from growing. Methane gas is over 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere, as the Environmental Protection Agency detailed.

Amcor is not alone in its waste-cutting efforts. Hefty brand is working to reduce plastics in landfills, and Material Return is taking action to reduce textile waste from the fast-fashion industry. These are great examples of companies taking accountability.

Bertrand Daru, Amcor's sustainability director, stated to Packaging Gateway: "This strategic shift means that our customers benefit from the same premium caps and sparkling foils, but with a more sustainable profile that supports their own environmental targets," signaling a trickle-down positive sustainability impact.

"Amcor Capsules' product helps our customers to reach their sustainability goals. It's a win-win!" echoed Chris Holman of Scott Laboratories, one of Amcor's customers, to Packaging Gateway.

