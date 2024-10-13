You can get exclusive deals on designer items — all you have to do is send this company your old stuff

Give your closet a good clean — and get paid for it.

Need to get rid of some old clothes? This program will recycle your clothes for you — and reward you for it.

Trashie's Take Back Bag makes it easier to recycle your clothes, and you'll earn cash, discounts, and rewards along the way. Here's how to make the most of Trashie's innovative program.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

The first step is buying a Take Back Bag, which Trashie says you can fill with "any unwanted clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and linens in any condition. This includes swimwear, underwear, socks, and more!" The bag costs $20, but you'll get $30 in TrashieCash — a $10 bonus.

If you've got a ton of clothes, you can get a 3-pack or 6-pack of Take Back Bags, and you'll earn even more TrashieCash. You can even earn TrashieCash passively through Trashie's Chrome extension as you shop online elsewhere.



Once your bag is filled, you'll need to scan a code for your personalized shipping label and send it back to Trashie for free. Once you ship your bag, you'll get rewarded with TrashieCash, which you can use for all sorts of rewards and discounts, like 50% off AMC Theatres or four months of Amazon Music.

Why should I use Trashie?

Give your closet a good clean — and get paid for it. If you're a bit late on spring cleaning or just haven't gotten around to taking that bag of clothes to Goodwill, Trashie makes donating clothes easier. You'll earn a ton of discounts and rewards, and you'll help save the planet, too.

Textile waste is on the rise. One study found that worldwide, "92 million tons of textile waste is generated per year, with 134 million tons per year expected by the end of 2030."

That's hundreds of billions of pounds of garments, and a majority of them end up in landfills. To tackle this, Trashie has the Take Back Bag and an intricate textile recycling program.

Once your bag arrives at Trashie, the clothes are sorted and graded "based on quality, category, seasonality, and material," per Trashie. This ensures your gently used and good-quality items find a new home and your textile scraps are repurposed into pet bedding, rags, and insulation.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's?

There are a ton of programs out there to make sustainability more accessible.

ThredUp, for example, is an online consignment store. Just fill their Clean Out Kit with old clothes and earn credits as they sell. Then, spend those credits on their online thrift store — all in the comfort of your own home.

Specific clothing brands or retailers may have their own programs, like Reformation's RefRecycling and Lululemon's Like New.

