Video reveals stunning features of $500 million superyacht: 'Floating palaces'

New images of the Emir of Qatar's 404-foot-long superyacht have emerged following a maintenance visit to Lürssen, Germany. Luxurylaunches shared the images from a YouTube video by DrDuu (@DrDuu).

The YouTube video's caption stated that the boat was "back at home" in Germany. According to Luxurylaunches, the ship had likely returned to its manufacturing location for maintenance.

It's worth noting that the superyacht has 500,000-liter fuel tanks, large generators, and weighs a total of 8,489 gross tons, per the outlet. It also has a top speed of 19 knots and is built for long-range cruising with up to 36 guests and 56 crew members.

Meanwhile, the hull is steel, with an aluminum superstructure and teak decks. Amenities include a pool, a movie theater, a gym, a wellness center, and a garage. A helipad is visible in the photos.

Luxurylaunches added that the maintenance likely focused on the machinery, safety equipment, navigation, satellite communications, and bow thruster. Cosmetic changes were also a possibility.

The outlet estimated that a yacht of this size, which cost $500 million, would likely incur $20-40 million in maintenance costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While the yacht may be striking to look at, it brings to mind the negative excess associated with these "floating palaces." More often than not, these large boats are not necessarily designed with Earth in mind.

The annual pollution emitted by the top 300 superyachts is about 285,000 tons, according to a 2024 Fortune article. That's more than some countries' total yearly pollution — and far more than the average person.

Fortune added that noise, lights, wastewater, and even the docking location may disturb local ecosystems — potentially harming aquatic life. Many other superyachts and megamansions have raised similar concerns, such as this yacht carrying two other boats. Or the Antilia megamansion with over 600 live-in staff members.

Commenters on a Reddit post about the boat had a lot to say. Responding to the original poster's question about who owned it, one wrote, "Someone who worked really hard at school, overcame much adversity, got a good job, and didn't waste their money on lattes or avocado toast."

Another person joked, "I bet they named it 'Bootstraps.'"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.