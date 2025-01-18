Here are the top red flags to watch out for in pushy solar salespeople: 'Be very skeptical of a salesperson who … '

While settling on a solar installer can be a daunting task, doing your due diligence will go a long way.

Buying and installing solar panels has become increasingly common under the Inflation Reduction Act, helping the nearly 1.5 million households that have taken advantage of the program cut down on energy consumption and bills.

However, this surge in popularity has corresponded with an uptick in pushy solar salespeople intent on capitalizing on the trend, leaving some homeowners undoubtedly skeptical.

Here are a few red flags to watch out for if you're ready to invest in renewable energy but feel overwhelmed by robocalls or door-to-door salespeople.

What are some red flags of pushy solar salespeople to be aware of?

Aggressive sales tactics

A largely unregulated and incentivized sales industry means that some solar salespeople are more interested in commissions than customers' priorities.

Those looking to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners often push "limited-time offers" and same-day deals. They promote misleading information and exaggerated claims, such as promising unrealistic savings or free installations.

Arming yourself with research and the right questions can shield you from shady salespeople who try to pressure interested parties into an unfavorable deal.

A one-sided conversation that lacks substance

Any salesperson who spends more time trying to sell you on the idea of installing solar panels than listening to your preferences and addressing your queries should raise alarms.

"We train our salespeople to educate people, which means listening," Micah Gold-Markel, the founder of Solar States, told CNET. "Be very skeptical of a salesperson who tells you what you need right out of the gate."

Additionally, homeowners should be wary of inconsistent details about types of solar arrays, warranties, financing options, and maintenance plans. Also, look for ambiguous language in a contract.

An employee of a legitimate company should be knowledgeable about the products and services it offers and be able to provide clear answers.

They don't have the right — or any — credentials

Finding a solar salesperson who is transparent about their business affiliations, credentials, licenses, and certifications can help mitigate the risk of a scam.

The U.S. Department of Energy suggests going with an installer — and their subcontractor, if they use one — certified by a reputable organization such as the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, which is "widely recognized as the gold standard among renewable energy system installers."

You can further reduce the chance of getting ripped off by asking for testimonials and referrals and looking up the company via the Better Business Bureau.

How else can I protect myself from pushy solar salespeople?

While settling on a solar installer can be a daunting task — particularly if unprofessional salespeople continue to pester you — doing your due diligence will go a long way.

Interviewing several installers can give you a better perspective on what to expect, and searching for reviews online about those companies can help you discern which ones you're comfortable with and those to avoid.

The DOE suggests hiring an installer who has been in business for at least three years and asking them questions about their experiences and the tax incentives available to you.

Using EnergySage can also simplify the process, as it allows you to compare quotes and options for installers in your area — all without your having to answer the door.

