Homeowners issue warning after shady salesperson pitches fraudulent solar deal — here's how to avoid getting scammed

As solar power becomes more accessible for users, the business of selling it has increased as well. While the business side of selling solar power can be a bit dicey at times, there are many resources out there that can ensure that your decision to purchase solar is backed by legitimate claims.

In a Reddit post on the r/solar thread, a user wrote about an unfortunate experience with a solar rep who was trying to convince the user that using eye drops as a medical need could qualify them for monetary incentives for having solar energy.

The OP explained in more specifics that the solar rep claimed that by using eye drops that need to be refrigerated, the user could qualify for the Self-Generation Incentive Program in California. This program is designed to ensure small businesses and homes have the ability to self-generate power in the event of a power outage, focusing specifically on low-income communities, communities in high-risk fire zones, or people with medical needs that require energy usage, per the CA Utilities Commission.

"This is a new low. I would never take from people who actually need this because they are on a respirator etc.," the OP wrote.

Although this user had a negative experience, that doesn't mean that the claimed benefits of solar are not true. In fact, purchasing solar energy, whether through your own panels or through programs like community solar, will ultimately save you up to 20% on annual energy costs. Solar also helps reduce dirty air pollution associated with the usage of dirty energy sources.

A tool to navigate the solar market is EnergySage. EnergySage will give you all of the competing prices for solar energy based on your location and also has experts on hand to ensure that you are making the best and most legitimate solar providers.

Other Reddit users commented on their own experiences and opinions of solar salespeople who may not always be the most ethical.

"I sell solar and I see crap like this from other companies a lot … My company does everything by the book and we are the fastest growing in the country. Being honest works," wrote one user.

That is why taking advantage of the tools a company like EnergySage can provide you is key to ensuring honest claims and prices.

